Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $165.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.45 million to $167.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $139.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $609.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.06 million to $623.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $761.46 million, with estimates ranging from $738.34 million to $773.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.83.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after acquiring an additional 273,136 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,724,000 after buying an additional 175,569 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,145,000 after buying an additional 159,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,097,000 after buying an additional 135,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $218.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.26. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

