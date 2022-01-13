Matryx Market Cap Hits $151,041.58 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a market capitalization of $151,041.58 and $1,154.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Matryx

Matryx is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

