Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $177.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after purchasing an additional 799,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,572,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,166,000 after purchasing an additional 731,437 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.00. 30,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

