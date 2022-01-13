GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 1,822.2% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GMSQF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. 159,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,319. GameSquare Esports has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get GameSquare Esports alerts:

Separately, began coverage on GameSquare Esports in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 target price on the stock.

GameSquare Esports Inc operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company bridges the gap between global brands and the large gaming and esports communities. It also provides consulting, influencer marketing and promotion, broadcast talent management, and other services. In addition, the company intends to acquire assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.