Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Expands By 1,438.5%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 1,438.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 61.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 255,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $4.9188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 30.34%.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

