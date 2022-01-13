3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $144.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to post $144.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 26,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,726 shares of company stock worth $561,472. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,916 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

