David Fisher Sells 15,503 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 27.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 115.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

