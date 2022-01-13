David Fisher Sells 15,503 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ENVA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.