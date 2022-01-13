Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 5.1% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $132,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $891,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 35,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $2,860,022.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,967 shares of company stock valued at $99,998,579. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.18. 320,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.