Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. 17,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,710. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 13.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

