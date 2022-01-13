Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $421.23 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 2.1% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.29% of Intuit worth $421,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU traded down $8.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $568.39. 17,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,987. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $637.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.42. The company has a market capitalization of $160.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

