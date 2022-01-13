Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 111,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,452,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded down $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $260.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,989. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.84. The company has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.