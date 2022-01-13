O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 13,553 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

