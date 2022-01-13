Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,001 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $89,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $261.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

