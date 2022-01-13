Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 262,975 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 262,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of McDonald’s worth $400,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $260.92 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.51. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

