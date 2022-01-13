Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 408,825 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,825 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Verizon Communications worth $537,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

