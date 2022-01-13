Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 456 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $262.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

