PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after buying an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,911,123. The stock has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.