Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.71.

BLK traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $880.40. 8,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $920.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $903.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

