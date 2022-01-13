Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.16

Absolute Software Corp (TSE:ABST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.16 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 135842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.61.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,598.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$501.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33.

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®? security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

