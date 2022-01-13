iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.42

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.42 and last traded at $170.77, with a volume of 161205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

