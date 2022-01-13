Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 6.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 21,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,033,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Baozun alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $971.07 million, a P/E ratio of 446.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Baozun by 3,062.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 244,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baozun by 163.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 197,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after buying an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 30.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,179,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277,183 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.