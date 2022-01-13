Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 4.8%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.84. 26,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 881,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 54.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

