Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the December 15th total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:THW traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $17.92.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $41,128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 11.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 898,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 146,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 101,936 shares during the period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.