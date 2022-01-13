London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,665 ($131.19).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($120.67) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($149.31) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 8,600 ($116.74) to GBX 9,300 ($126.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($139.81) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up GBX 14.94 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 7,376.94 ($100.13). 1,125,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,214. The firm has a market cap of £41.12 billion and a PE ratio of 73.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,897.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,460.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,502 ($88.26) and a 1 year high of £100.10 ($135.88).

In other news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.67) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($453,373.15). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($96.19) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($115,422.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

