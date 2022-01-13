RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
RDHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of RDHL stock remained flat at $$2.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
