RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of RDHL stock remained flat at $$2.44 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 54,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.79. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.