adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $160,193.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,637,519 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

