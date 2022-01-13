Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 82,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.64. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

