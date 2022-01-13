Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Update

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,010.0 days.

Shares of CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.34 on Thursday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile

Crédito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER engages in the provision of consumer lending to the low and middle income segments of the population. It provides payroll lending, durable goods loans, small business loans, group loans, and used car loans. The company was founded on February 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

