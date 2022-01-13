Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Short Interest Update

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,010.0 days.
Shares of CRQDF stock remained flat at $$0.34 on Thursday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile
