GYEN (GYEN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $23.68 million and $539,327.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00075031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.19 or 0.07634335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,641.51 or 0.99730585 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00067624 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

