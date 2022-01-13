Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $192,187.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00317951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

