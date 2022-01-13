Alchemix (ALCX) Price Hits $308.66 on Major Exchanges

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $296.44 million and $23.01 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $308.66 or 0.00721894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,269,267 coins and its circulating supply is 960,421 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALCXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.