Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.64. 195,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,843,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

