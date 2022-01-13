Vectorspace AI (VXV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $896,006.00

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for about $3.66 or 0.00008537 BTC on exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $142.06 million and $896,006.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00398308 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000154 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001018 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.10 or 0.01298697 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,860,574 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

