CVCoin Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $15,213.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.36 or 0.07635194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.62 or 0.99908881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00067736 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

