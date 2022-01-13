Bitcoin Atom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.04 million and $45.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

