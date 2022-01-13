Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Tops $0.0007

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 million and $409.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00075293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.36 or 0.07635194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,780.62 or 0.99908881 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00067736 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

