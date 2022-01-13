Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.62

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.69, with a volume of 4173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $5,155,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,554 shares of company stock worth $8,897,561.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $668,092,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $73,837,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 125.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,663,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 924,593 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 67.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 62.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

