Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 9.7% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s share price rose 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 433,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 961,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.82 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.

In other news, Director Gregory Harold Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 670,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

