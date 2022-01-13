Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 7.6%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 1,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 654,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter valued at about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

