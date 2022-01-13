Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price rose 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

