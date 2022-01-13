Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shot up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.26. 3,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 756,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research firms recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.91.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Gray Television by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

