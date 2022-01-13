Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 4,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Thales has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4704 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thales from €125.00 ($142.05) to €100.00 ($113.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

