US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 105,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

