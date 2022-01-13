US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 618.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS UCLE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 105,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,834. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
US Nuclear Company Profile
