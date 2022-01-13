The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.55. 6,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

