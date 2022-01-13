Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $222.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

