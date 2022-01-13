IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.09. 26,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.22 and its 200-day moving average is $305.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

