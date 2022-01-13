Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

