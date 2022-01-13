Etherparty (FUEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,359.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $489,296.01 and $2,359.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

