Contrasting Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zalando and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.16 $258.27 million $0.64 58.70 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.61 $220.29 million $4.05 1.95

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24% Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 22.73% 0.28% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zalando and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zalando currently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.83%. Given Zalando’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Zalando beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and harvesters. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; rubber sheaves and wheels for ropeways; vibration-dampening foils for skis and snowboards; and customized injection molding and extrusion parts with isolating or dampening functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a subsidiary of B & C KB Holding GmbH.

