MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of MEGEF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 88,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

